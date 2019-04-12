Dear Editor: It is expected that Capital Times editorial pieces will be liberally slanted, but last Wednesday's opinion, "Wisconsin should address damage done by big money from outside interests," was just dishonest.
Prominently featured in the story was the outside support for Judge Hagedorn that came in during the last week of the campaign. This point was further emphasized with a photo of Judge Hagedorn and a caption about these contributions. What was completely ignored was the vastly greater sums of outside money that was spent throughout the campaign to trash Hagedorn. It is not a surprise that the Cap Times emphasized and complained about Hagedorn's support since it came from conservative donors. But by totally ignoring the much greater support that outside liberal interests used to support Neubauer suggests that you are not at all serious about campaign support from outside interests. You just don't like it when this support goes to the candidate you did not endorse.
Likewise, I don't recall the Capital Times ever complaining about the tremendous amount of out-of-state special interest money that goes into Sen. Tammy Baldwin's campaigns each election.
Expressing a slanted opinion is one thing. But ignoring the parts of the whole story that do not suit your slant is hypocritical, dishonest and damages your credibility.
Steve Clark
Madison
