Steve Books: Why isn't Trump being tried for treason?

Dear Editor: As far as The Oxford Universal Dictionary, Oxford University Press, Amen House, London,E.C. 4, First Published 1933 … with corrections and revised Addenda, 1955. Printed in the United States of America by Rand McNally & Company, Conkey Division.

Treason (tri z'n). ME. [a. AF tresun. treysoun, = OF. ra'i'son, mod. F . trahison : - L. traditionem, f. traders to deliver up, betray.] 1. The action of betraying; betrayal of the trust undertaken by or reposed in anyone: breach of faith, treachery. 2. law. a. High t. or treason proper : Violation by a subject of his allegiance to his sovereign or to the state.

Why is the President of The United States of America not being tried for treason? He should be. Putting American lives at risk and not defending Americans is unconstitutional. A virus cannot be bullied as the president is attempting. Americans have lost their lives. It's way past time to start standing up. But, better late than never. We're not purchasing what he's selling.

Steve Books

Madison

