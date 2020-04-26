Steve Books: Why isn't Trump being tried for treason?

Steve Books: Why isn't Trump being tried for treason?

Dear Editor: As far as The Oxford Universal Dictionary, Oxford University Press, Amen House, London,E.C. 4, First Published 1933 … with corrections and revised Addenda, 1955. Printed in the United States of America by Rand McNally & Company, Conkey Division.

Treason (tri z'n). ME. [a. AF tresun. treysoun, = OF. ra'i'son, mod. F . trahison : - L. traditionem, f. traders to deliver up, betray.] 1. The action of betraying; betrayal of the trust undertaken by or reposed in anyone: breach of faith, treachery. 2. law. a. High t. or treason proper : Violation by a subject of his allegiance to his sovereign or to the state.

Why is the President of The United States of America  not being tried for treason? He should be. Putting American lives at risk and not defending Americans is unconstitutional. A virus cannot be bullied as the president is attempting. Americans have lost their lives. It's way past time to start standing up. But, better late than never. We're not purchasing what he's selling.

Steve Books

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics