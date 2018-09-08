Dear Editor: On Oct. 8, the fourth annual National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day will take place. This day is due to the atomic weight of hydrogen, 1.008, and National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day highlights how hydrogen is used by fuel cells for energy. The day is supported by many groups including the California Fuel Cell Partnership.
California and now Colorado have passed new innovative state laws to allow protocols for fuel cell refueling technology for retail hydrogen for fuel cell vehicles, both fuel cell electric light duty and buses. The new Colorado retail hydrogen fueling regulations have been adopted and became effective in January 2017. Wisconsin doesn't have any hydrogen refueling protocols.
Of course, driving a vehicle that uses less fossil fuel, and being aware of our fresh climate crisis as a seemingly hurricane-type rain hit Dane County Aug. 20, should be on all of our minds. New technology that's continuing to be used successfully in other states is not being implemented here in Wisconsin. Sustainability must now be recognized as a way to frame the future to avoid the many pitfalls of fossil fuels, and the poor results that have occurred due to to unsustainable practices in the past. New sustainable innovations need to be supported and used by state agencies, and then supported locally by the private sector and customers. When will our Wisconsin Legislature really do something that will be forward thinking with sustainability in mind?
Steve Books
Mount Horeb
