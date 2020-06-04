Steve Books: Both parties should choose new candidates

Dear Editor: Due to Joe Biden's recent "off the cuff" comments to a talk show host, how about an election with two fresh presidential candidates? Candidate Biden, from the Obama administration, has slim chances of earning any votes from Republicans who may be thinking about voting for someone other than Trump. President Trump has slim chances of earning any votes from Democrats who may be thinking about voting for someone other than Biden. Both parties need to think about changing presidential candidates at both national conventions this summer. if they don't, I could be changing my shorts early and often.

Steve Books

Madison

