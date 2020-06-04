Steve Books: Both parties should choose new candidates

Dear Editor: Due to Joe Biden's recent "off the cuff" comments to a talk show host, how about an election with two fresh presidential candidates? Candidate Biden, from the Obama administration, has slim chances of earning any votes from Republicans who may be thinking about voting for someone other than Trump. President Trump has slim chances of earning any votes from Democrats who may be thinking about voting for someone other than Biden. Both parties need to think about changing presidential candidates at both national conventions this summer. if they don't, I could be changing my shorts early and often.
Steve Books
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!