Steve Anderson: You don't have the right to put the community at risk

Dear Editor: We hear people using as an alibi in order not to consider others during the pandemic : “My personal freedoms are being taken away!”
Personal freedom at home is not the same as out in the public. At home you can watch only the Fox channel all day long, you don’t have to use good dental hygiene or hand cleaning, you can use whatever descriptive words you wish that may even be racist, and you don’t have to wear a face covering.
You can believe all you see and hear on Fox and avoid facts if you want to, including the conspiracy theories on social media — and even when so many rational thinking people feel President Trump is mentally ill based upon not only what we see and hear from him but from the many medical professionals — again, you have the personal freedom to ignore all others and believe however you wish.
And, you can vote for Mr. Trump or you can decide you too have had enough of the chaos and lies and worse and vote either for Mr. Biden or no one or Mickey Mouse. That is your personal freedom.
You do NOT have the personal freedom to yell fire in a crowded room, you do not have the freedom to ignore stop signs and lights, or drive the wrong way on a one-way street or cross the center line — indeed, you do not have the right to do any number of things to protect the common good of the “community."
When you are out in the public you now are part of the community and need to think of others, not just yourself. You now have to consider the risks and consequences of your behavior and how it impacts others — like not texting when driving, or speeding 70 miles per hour in a school zone.
Many of us are doing all we can to protect you and your loved ones. We are keeping our physical distance, following good hygiene, and wearing face coverings. Why should we not expect that same effort from you?
Steve Anderson
Eau Claire
