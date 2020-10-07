Steve Anderson: Why would anyone want to continue the Trump nightmare?

Dear Editor: We are learning new truths as to Mr. Trump, it seems, by the hour. Tax records show a failing businessperson and one with worrisome foreign debt.
He faces dozens of court cases and law suits and has been impeached, yet he calls himself "the law and order" candidate.
He and Trump Party legislators are gleefully assuming with a new Supreme Court member the Affordable Care Act will be, in total, repealed — yet as has been the case for decades, they have no plan for its replacement for the millions again in need, especially during a pandemic!
His supporters repeat the scripted statement — "we don't want to be socialist" — one must wonder what they mean by that. Do they want to eliminate Medicaid and Medicare, and Social Security, and police and fire protection, and road repair, snow plowing, disaster relief, and social safety networks, public schools, bridge repairs, monitoring our food and water sources, etc.? Would they prefer we all pay a "fee" for what "we" as a government by and for the people provide now?
And they also state they would "lose their rights" if he is not reelected. Are they speaking of rights that we have lost because of Republicans and Mr. Trump such as voting rights, women's rights, the right to unionize and worker's rights, affordable health care for all citizens, the right to choose our representative rather than through gerrymandering allowing legislators to choose their voters, critical thinking lost as conspiracy theories and the thousands of lies are used to purposely divide and manipulate people, the respect we had from our allies, our trust in our institutions, and even the "right" to wear protective face coverings for the common good without being attacked because it has been politicized on purpose?
It is scary to think that anyone would want to continue the nightmare, We need to begin the healing process and doing all we can to bring people together — friends and family. Mr. Trump watching hours of Fox News and tweeting cyber bully messages will not make that happen!
Steve Anderson
Eau Claire
