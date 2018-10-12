Dear Editor: When the president of the United States attacks individual citizens — some worse than others, which seems almost impossible, except for Mr. Trump — should they not receive government-paid security?
If Mr. Trump and his entire family is provided tax dollars for security and more — and for him to fly all over the country enjoying his ego trips and purposely fanning the flames of division of Americans — it would seem only fair to provide Dr. Blasey Ford and her family assistance for their security and loss of income and moving expenses, etc.
Steve Anderson
Eau Claire
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.