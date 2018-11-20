Dear Editor: Our short-term governor now has some thoughts to share with Wisconsin — or his political spin if one prefers! He wasn't "rejected." The other folks just had more voters. Say what!?
Madison Republicans provided almost free rein for Scott Walker, corporate sponsors, ALEC, WMC, NRA and other special interest folks to write their own legislation — Walker calls it wonderful "reforms." As governor he was not only provided with the power of the veto pen in Wisconsin, he gained power for his unelected administrative folks. Now that we have a newly elected winner to the office, the pettiness and partisanship rears its ugly head! So much for coming together on behalf of ALL Wisconsin citizens.
The court case as to the GOP's secret gerrymandering can't come soon enough, and the same is true of a new and fair redistricting plan. If, as the Republicans fear, more Democrats will be voting, won't that be interesting when the Republicans actually have to run on their "voting record"!
Steve Anderson
Eau Claire
