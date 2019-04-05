Dear Editor: We want to take this opportunity to offer our deepest gratitude and sincerest best wishes to our retiring delivery people. Louise and Ron Blodgett have provided us with many years of the finest, most dependable delivery service one could ever hope for. I can’t count the number of mornings when I was certain the bad weather conditions would make any kind of normal delivery impossible, but lo and behold, the paper would be there, on time, as always. So, Louise and Ron, the best of everything and enjoy your time off. You’ve earned it.
Steve and Suzanne Fedie
Madison
