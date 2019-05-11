Dear Editor: Madison is considered a progressive city but its property taxes are regressive.
My last assessment went up 10 percent. This, despite no improvements for many years. Last year the neighbor’s house sold for $140 million more than it did 10 years ago. The city’s gain is my pain. Salary raises cannot keep up with these assessments. For those on pensions and social security it’s outrageous.
It’s stunning that property taxes were not part of the mayoral debate. Lots of talk about social justice but for decades long residents, who have contributed to this city in many ways, it’s pay and then pay some more.
The lack of creativity from the city is disappointing. Why not reduce the mill rate to compensate for the inflated property values? Instead of subsidizing low income housing, when infilling, why not zone parts of the city low-income development only? Why not require developers to pay a much larger potion of the city’s infrastructure? How about a little good old-fashioned austerity? Every city vehicle I see is brand new.
The mayor says she wants to make Madison affordable for everyone. There is no better place to start than fair and stable property taxes. That’s progressive.
Steve Abitz
Madison
