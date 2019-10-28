Dear Editor: I am not a political activist nor do I belong to any activist group. I applaud the decision to reinstate Mr. Anderson. I keep hearing about frank and open discussion regarding race relations but I seriously wonder what the outcome would have been if the only thing changed was the ethnicity of the security guard. Be honest with yourself when considering the answer. If the outcome would have been different, then there is a double standard and that is what makes things like this hard to accept. As long as the double standard exists, the gap in wanting to understand will keep growing.
Stephen Wood
Mt. Juliet, Tennessee
