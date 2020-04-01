Stephen W Balow: Nelson column lacks proportion on COVID-19 risks

Dear Editor: I am writing you to express my extreme disagreement with Tom Nelson's op-ed published under the headline "Ron Johnson, Dr. Strangelove and the coronavirus."
Your op-ed is absent any sense of proportion so let me give you some. To date, we have five deaths in Wisconsin from COVID-19 and, as of this moment, 457 cases based on 8,237 tests (94.5% of the people who were tested do not have the virus). Compared to Wisconsin data from the CDC site for 2017, there seem to be many other health issues or activities that cause death in Wisconsin in far greater numbers.
Based on current numbers, driving a car is 74,920% more dangerous to Wisconsin residents than exposure to the COVID-19 virus — yet residents have not been forbidden residents to drive. Even with exponential spread, it seems unlikely that the COVID-19 virus could be anywhere near as dangerous as driving in this state. Furthermore, many people wonder how many deaths that have been attributed to COVID-19 could have been caused a multitude of other contributing factors including respiratory disease, heart disease and flu.
Furthermore, your column ignores the:
• Risk of deaths from depression related cause (drug overdose, suicide, firearms and homicide) that draconian measures like Gov. Ever’s “Safer at Home” order could and most likely will cause to increase;
• Many nuanced options for combating this virus such as restrictions based on locations or at risk groups; and,
• Obvious economic hardship placed on everyone throughout the state — regardless of their risk profile — with no discussion of the support government will provide to overcome the hardship it has caused.
While you might think yourself witty for evoking Strangelovian comparisons, in my mind it is you who seem like the repellent Turgidson because you ignore the very real doom of workers without income while indulging your unproven fantasies of a pandemic’s spread.
Shame on you.
Stephen W Balow
Pelican Lake
