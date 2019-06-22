Dear Editor: I read your recent column and I agree with the sentiment that you expressed regarding the Supreme Court's decision on the lame-duck session of the Wisconsin Assembly. I've stopped getting angry at these right-wing ideologues because I know that it is futile. Gov. Tony Evers has a chance to even the score by vetoing the budget just passed in a closed door session from Republican lawmakers. The talking point is that no governor has ever vetoed a budget in the history of Wisconsin. But this is no ordinary Legislature.
Might makes right is the Republican ethos and Tony Evers has to have the intestinal fortitude and fight for the Medicaid expansion and fight for a gas tax and fight for fair and honest redistricting in the state of Wisconsin. We need to have this budget become a political fight and make the people of Wisconsin aware of how out of step the Republicans really are. Illinois went without a budget for a couple of years when the Republican governor there chose not to ratify the one passed. We need to do the same here in Wisconsin. There will be pain for sure. But there is going to be a lot more pain if the Democrats do not fight tooth and nail and expose these Republican charlatans for what they really are. Something is rotten in the state of Wisconsin. And the smell is coming from the majority in the Capitol.
Stephen Renteria
Friendship
