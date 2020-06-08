Stephen Renteria: Is a virus our only salvation?

Dear Editor: Just like President Donald Trump, former Gov. Scott Walker was a divisive politician. A recent poll conducted of our current governor shows that his favorability rating is around 59% of the people in Wisconsin. Even most Republicans in this state view Tony Evers as not being as divisive as Scott Walker. The University of Wisconsin has seen a stark decrease in the number of students pursuing education degrees because teachers are no longer venerated and are underpaid because of the Act 10 legislation. And the failure of the Walker's administration to accept the Medicaid expansion means the state is spending taxpayer dollars where they shouldn't have to. Walker's divide and conquer approach got him elected to two terms as governor because it frankly worked to get voters in a frenzy about us vs. them. And it's still going on with the state legislature and an activist Supreme Court and of course extreme gerrymandering.

And now that America is burning down because of this division, I almost wonder if it is a virus that will be our salvation. When the wreckage is done and we have to rebuild and people are homeless and without jobs, will someone be able to somehow pick up those pieces and get us back as a united country again? I don't know the answer. I wish it wouldn't take this destruction for people to reinvent themselves but it seems that tragedy is the only thing that changes people these days. With the value of education being down played by politicians and when scientists are called elitist, the next thing to happen will be giant bonfires of books and destruction of knowledge. That is the only thing divide and conquer will achieve.