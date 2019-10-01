Dear Editor: One thing I haven't heard or seen discussed around the issue of the F-35s is the political impact of military installations. My astronomer father, who worked 30 years as a civilian scientist at the U.S. Naval Observatory, observed that military installations tend to bend a locality's politics towards military priorities. This is one reason that what General Eisenhower called the "military industrial complex" spreads its installations and contracting business around the country, so it can uniformly ensure widespread political support for the continued expansion of its share in public wealth and the purposes it puts it to domestically and around the world. Also, as my father aged into his 80s and 90s and felt he would need public services such as a good public transit system, he moved from his house and his small fleet of beloved boats named after stars on the shores of the Puget Sound in Olympia, Washington, to Eugene, Oregon. He said the emphasis of Washington State's economy on military contracting and installations meant that it could not give priority to public services which should serve the needs of its elderly and other citizens.
Stephen Mikesell
Madison
