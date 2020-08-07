Stephen Lee: Instead of defunding police, why don't we de-arm the youth?

Dear Editor: Instead of defunding the police, how about the City of Madison start de-arming the youth of Madison?
The number of car to car shootings in Madison and surrounding areas is out of hand.
If the parents of these kids would start parenting and put a stop to this, Madison would be much safer.
There has got to be a way for community leaders, police and civic groups to confront this plague of lawlessness in Madison.
The message to these rogue youth has got to be embedded into their senseless minds that they are endangering themselves when they are shooting at another vehicle that is also shooting back at them — that they may end up being the person who gets killed. These shootings also endanger innocent bystanders.
These shootings have got to stop. Now!
Madison used to be a safe city and everyone needs to work on getting it back to being safe for everyone.
Leaders need to lead, parents need to parent and the police need to police.
Stephen Lee
Madison
