Dear Editor: The Capital Times carried an article describing the issues that members of various churches must face in this election cycle. Catholic voters are invited to read "Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship," which provides guidelines when evaluating issues and candidates for public office.
Catholic voters need to understand that there are intrinsic evils that are associated with the culture of death. The termination of unborn life is allowed to thrive in a culture that makes racism, economic violence and the violence experience by the poorest and most vulnerable victims of global climate change. The culture of death accepts and even promotes injustice against immigrants or those who may come from a different culture than our own. The culture of death accepts that only the fittest should be allowed to survive and that the denial of health care to those who cannot afford it is simply the results of natural selection. But against the culture of death stands the culture of life where intrinsic evils can be defeated by intrinsic virtues. In the culture of life, all life is sacred from conception to natural death.
Stephen Hauck
Sun Prairie
