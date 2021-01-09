Stephen Burgess: Ron Johnson is eroding trust in democracy

Dear Editor: In the Jan. 5 editorial you said "Paul Ryan should call on Ron Johnson to stop peddling conspiracy theories and lies." Thank you. There must be a cost for spreading misinformation.
Sen. Johnson recently said, "We are not acting to thwart the democratic process — we are acting to protect it. … We have tens of millions of people who do not view this election result as legitimate." Tens of millions of Americans do view the election as illegitimate not because of evidence (there is none) but because of baseless claims of "irregularities" made by elected Republicans. Now, Johnson wants to use the doubt Trump and his allies sowed in their base with their specious allegations to justify opening an investigation into the most secure election in American history. I don't need to say, "there's no there there." Judges across this country, many of them conservatives appointed by Republicans, have already said that in the 60-plus frivolous election lawsuits brought by the Trump administration.
Johnson is not protecting the democratic process. He's eroding the mutual trust upon which our electoral system depends. And for what ends, exactly? Some Republicans are just now starting to say "no more," but it's not enough. If there are any Republicans left who believe in accountability or acting ethically, this is their moment to speak up. Wisconsin residents should write Ron Johnson and let him know, strongly but politely, that his actions do not represent the will of his constituents.
Stephen Burgess
Madison
