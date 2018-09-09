Dear Editor: My family has started a small baking business focusing on granola. I have my food processing license for a commercial kitchen space that I rent. I’ve followed the “cookie bill” closely, and the change in litigation was what encouraged me to take the leap and start this.
However, I thought I only needed the commercial space in order to sell wholesale to coffee shops etc. Since granola is a non-potentially hazardous baked good, I was sure it was OK for me to sell it at farmers' markets and direct to consumer.
I was wrong. According to the state, the judge’s ruling on this matter specifies that baked goods must contain flour. If they don't, they're considered candy. Granola is considered candy. Other states specifically mention granola as a non-hazardous baked good that may be sold out of a home kitchen.
I just wanted to let someone know about the lopsidedness of this issue.
Stephanie Zink
Greendale
