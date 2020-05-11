Stephanie Brown: Sen. Johnson should support legislation to protect rural air medical services

Dear Editor: River Falls is a great place to live. We’re rural enough to be minutes away from good hiking trails and nature areas but big enough to have great restaurants, entertainment and access to a basic level of emergency health care. But when a serious emergency occurs, places like River Falls and hundreds of other small cities and towns in Wisconsin depend on emergency air ambulance providers to get us to larger trauma centers like those in Minneapolis, Madison and Milwaukee.

Quality health care during medical emergencies is essential for every American and every Wisconsinite — regardless of where they may live. That’s why supporting and expanding rural urgent care should be a priority for our lawmakers, including Sen. Johnson.

Oftentimes those in a medical emergency need care that can only be provided by a major trauma center. Fortunately, air medical transportation allows patients in rural communities to receive needed care — and fast.

Air ambulances are a reliable way for rural residents to get to a hospital that is able to handle any critical needs. The difference between a ground ambulance ride and air-medical transport can mean a very different outcome for patients that need to get to available care quickly.