Stefany Grainger: Madison School Board needs Christina Gomez Schmidt

Dear Editor: Early voting for the Feb. 18 primary election has already started in Madison at public libraries and the City County Building. As you get out to vote, I urge you to join me in supporting Christina Gomez Schmidt for Madison School Board seat 6. I have known Chris for seven years. First as a parent at Crestwood Elementary school and now as a friend, an advocate and as someone who has been deeply involved in Madison schools for many years. She’s done great things in individual schools; she’s served on district-wide committees and is active with community organizations to get them involved in supporting public education. Chris is an amazing listener and thoughtfully considers everyone’s opinions before responding. She is on a mission to help all students in the district while supporting the teachers and staff. Whether you vote early or go to your polling place on Feb. 18, I hope you’ll join me in supporting Christina Gomez Schmidt. Her kind, thoughtful and focused dedication is what we need on the Madison School Board.
Stefany Grainger
Madison
