Dear Editor: In the Democratic primary Aug. 14, voters will choose the individual who will take on Scott Walker in the November election.
Walker has masterfully divided our once-proud progressive state. He’s shown in the past how skillful he is at labeling any Madison candidate as an “out-of-touch liberal” and this approach is likely to serve him well again in this year’s campaign.
Some of the Democratic candidates for governor are well-qualified but they have close ties to Madison, including State School Superintendent Tony Evers. Mike McCabe, an independent, has admirable qualities, but again, he hails from Madison.
Kathleen Vinehout isn’t from Madison; she is a state senator from Alma, where she and her husband run a dairy farm. She has served her rural district with distinction and brings a thoughtful, caring approach to her campaign. Each year, her “alternative budget” has shown how the state can, by adjusting priorities and without increasing taxes, reallocate funds to put people first rather than corporations. She envisions a Wisconsin with increased education funding and tuition-free technical and two-year colleges; where health care is affordable; where women have a right to make their own health care decisions; where there are alternatives to incarceration; and with a legacy of natural resources preserved for future generations.
My fellow Wisconsinites, we can’t afford another four years of Walker’s policies. We need a Democratic candidate who can successfully challenge Walker’s corporate-friendly record and appeal to voters in both rural and urban parts of the state. Kathleen Vinehout CAN win in November and she deserves your vote on Aug. 14.
Stefanie Moritz
Madison
