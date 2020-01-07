Stefania Sani: UWHC nurses' effort to unionize is commendable

Dear Editor: It was very inspiring to witness the news conference on Dec. 19 when the UW Hospital and Clinics nurses made public their effort to organize a union.
They outlined very carefully several aspects of the working conditions at that hospital that negatively affect their ability to perform their jobs. Jobs that, by knowledge, training, experience and calling, requires them to care for people at different stages of disease processes.
Among those several aspects, they highlighted increased RN-to-patient ratios, disciplinary rules, mandated overtime, sentinel events, barriers to their ability to advocate for themselves and their patients and a decrease in education and training opportunities.
All of this has come to pass after the loss of their union in 2014 (brought about by Gov. Walker’s Act 10). These negative changes have happened despite assurances from management that there was no need for nurses to play a role in making decisions about working conditions or patient care.
Since then, any effort to reason with management has been thwarted, and dismissed as unnecessary. Now nurses have organized and collected the signatures to form their union again.
Above all, though, I was impressed by how clearly these nurses are articulating the origin of their problems: their worsening working conditions have coincided with the loss of the union and a deterioration of patients’ care at the same time when corporate profits and asset holdings of UWHC institution have increased.
I call on the board to accept UWHC nurses' demand to initiate a phase of shared participation, functional collaboration with the goal of increasing people’s ability to get quality health care instead of corporatization of this public asset and maximization of profits.
Stefania Sani
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.