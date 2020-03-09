Stefania Sani: Thank you for those fighting to improve UWHC conditions

Dear Editor: It was, again, very interesting to be present at the Feb. 27 public meeting at UWHC when nurses of that hospital and their supporters petitioned the Authority Board. For the second time in so many months, concerns were raised and solutions advocated to address the worsening work-related conditions at that hospital.
The Board announced in a later and separate news conference their decision to refuse to meet and confer with the nursing staff.
That decision was made in private by the 16 board members. They had walked out of the public meeting one by one through a back door while the public was still asking for an acknowledgement of their request. Before leaving the board sat unresponsive and emotionless for about an hour while speaker petitioner after speaker petitioner asked them for a commitment to meet with the nurses.
To me, engagement, consideration and respect are modern and self-evident concepts, the stuff of civility. The Authority Board couldn’t apparently offer anything but refusal, exclusion, aloofness, disregard and rudeness.
I thank everyone who came and spoke; their comments were thoughtful, rational, committed; and the nurses, of course, for their courage and their foresight to make the hospital conditions a public issue.
Above all, I recognize Kevin Gundlach, President of SCFL, who used terms which we should all start to include in our language: He spoke of “our hospital.”
Stefania Sani
Madison
