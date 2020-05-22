Stefania Sani: Democrats, please reconsider Joe Biden

Dear Editor,

This is a very humble call to the Democratic Party.

It is a plea to reconsider the support for the nomination of Joe Biden to the presidency.

Bernie Sanders has been out in the virtual public, proactively addressing the variety of dysfunctions of our system. He has engaged in town halls with a variety of citizens from fellow politicians, to experts, to activists, to concerned folks. All along analyzing and discussing really possible solutions.

Where has Biden been?

But I know that Trump must be defeated. So, if you the Party can’t get yourself to make the jump of reconsideration, then please please make Biden immediately gather a task force of people capable to do the work. There are so many great candidates: Sanders himself, and Warren, and Stacy Abrams, Rev Barber, and governors, other fellow politicians, and experts, and respected public figures. Engagement, mobilization, leadership, a vision in motion and at work: all needed NOW.

Thank you