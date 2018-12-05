Dear Editor: About the “Kim Kohlhaas and Candice Owley: Not so fast, Republicans” op/ed. In this past Sunday’s NY Times Magazine, the First Words article is about civility. It is titled "Polite Society."
When the Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature pass bills like these they just past disrespecting our democracy and the will of the people. They not only demonstrate their anti-democracy beliefs, they also demonstrate their lack of civility. I’m sure that if someone sees Robin Vos out to dinner and says something that he thinks is not polite or the owner of the restaurant refuses to serve him or the other legislators who voted for this, he or someone else is going to criticize the person for their lack of civility. They can’t have it both ways.
Stan Feinstein, UW grad
Pacific Palisades, California
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.