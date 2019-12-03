Dear Editor: When will the Democrats start talking about the Republicans not being patriots? Patriots don’t repeat Russian lies. Patriots take their oaths of office seriously. Patriots defend the Constitution, our form of government.
Republicans have no problem saying the Democrats are not patriots when Democrats protect freedom of speech. Why can’t Democrats talk about Republicans not being patriots when they don’t support the Constitution and repeat Russian conspiracy theories?
Stan Feinstein, UW grad
Pacific Palisades, California
