Stacy Seiden: I'm grateful for my resemblance to my dad

Dear Editor: I’m a female version of my dad. My personality is similar to my mom’s. Although, unlike her, the personal computer doesn’t frighten me. But I look just like my dad. As a teenager, this physical likeness drove me to distraction. Generally speaking, teens don’t want to have anything to do with their parents, let alone look like their dad as a female adolescent. And I was no exception.
The resemblance between my dad and me was so striking after I got my hair cut short before my freshman year of high school I vowed to never wear my hair short again. Several years later, he and I joked about using the resemblance to my advantage — my erudite father could don a longer-haired wig (by then my hair had finally grown out) and take the SAT in my stead. Of course, we never sprung our plan into action but it wouldn’t surprise me if a similar, look-alike parent-child duo attempted this now in today’s ultra-competitive college admissions environment, if and when this standardized test is offered again in our COVID-19 world.
My dad passed away a little over a year ago. And while it’s true I’ll always hold him close to my heart, my dad remains closer still for me. I see him in the mirror everyday in the denim blue eyes, strong nose and curly hair I inherited from him. Although this likeness infuriated me as a teen, the resemblance now brings a smile to my adult face still so much like his. Whenever anyone used to comment on how similar he and I looked, my dad would say to me with a twinkle in his eye, “Lucky you!” My dad — my physical likeness to him, his words of wisdom and his love — will be with me always. Lucky me, indeed.
Stacy Seiden
Northbrook, Illinois
