Stacy J. Seiden: 12 things I've learned from the COVID-19 pandemic

Dear Editor: This pandemic is a sad and/or anxious time for many of us. Any yet, amidst the turmoil, I’ve learned a thing or two. Actually, I’ve learned 12 things thus far from the COVID-19 pandemic:

1. I can work from home with relative success.

2. How to video conference for work and pleasure

3. How to field questions during a live webinar

4. A pandemic acts like a triple espresso (sorry, I miss my Starbucks runs) in terms of stimulating workload if your occupation is government affairs. Fortunately, unlike frontline workers, I have the luxury of #1.

5. How to touch-up my hair color

6. Despite #5, I’m not nearly as attractive as I thought (see #2).

7. Rereading classics is comforting in uncertain times.

8. How to play virtual mahjong

9. A pandemic is the great equalizer in terms of social lives. I can say with confidence no one is doing anything much more exciting than me this weekend (see #7 and #8).

10. We’re all winging this pandemic to one degree or another.