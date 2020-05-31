Stacy J. Seiden: 12 things I've learned from the COVID-19 pandemic

Dear Editor: This pandemic is a sad and/or anxious time for many of us. Any yet, amidst the turmoil, I’ve learned a thing or two. Actually, I’ve learned 12 things thus far from the COVID-19 pandemic:
1. I can work from home with relative success.
2. How to video conference for work and pleasure
3. How to field questions during a live webinar
4. A pandemic acts like a triple espresso (sorry, I miss my Starbucks runs) in terms of stimulating workload if your occupation is government affairs. Fortunately, unlike frontline workers, I have the luxury of #1.
5. How to touch-up my hair color
6. Despite #5, I’m not nearly as attractive as I thought (see #2).
7. Rereading classics is comforting in uncertain times.
8. How to play virtual mahjong
9. A pandemic is the great equalizer in terms of social lives. I can say with confidence no one is doing anything much more exciting than me this weekend (see #7 and #8).
10. We’re all winging this pandemic to one degree or another.
11. In spite of #10, now more than ever, we seem to voice strong opinions on subjects about which we understand little.
12. There’s nothing like a pandemic to make you appreciate your health, family and job.
Stacy J. Seiden
Northbrook
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!