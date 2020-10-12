Stacy Anderson: Show others the respect you demand for yourself

Dear Editor: First, I hope the president recovers. Second, it should not be ignored that the president, given his infinite hubris, more than likely spread the virus while he was still asymptomatic, to who knows how many given his refusal to wear a mask. Show others the same respect that you demand for yourself. Your actions have huge consequences.
Stacy Anderson
Madison
