Stacie Prochaska: Help us support nonprofits

Dear Editor: In early December, I was looking at different nonprofit organizations to make a donation. I was specifically looking at their Amazon wish lists. I picked one and recruited our three adult children and my mom to pitch in. We were able to purchase 20 items off their list. I thought, “Wow! What an impact.” This led me to wonder if I could recruit five to 10 friends and ask them to help support a different Wisconsin nonprofit each month and make a difference within these organizations. I contacted my friend Dianne. She was 100% on board. We came up with a name and started a Facebook page, Our Monthly Resolution. We have had tremendous response.
Our July nonprofit is Luke’s Closet. This organization is Dane County’s only clothing bank for foster, adoptive and kinship care children. Kinship is a home where a child is being cared for by a relative (usually grandparents) and are not part of the social services network — and generally are on a fixed income. They have served 800 children from birth to 18 years. Please help them stock up their closet. All children deserve and love new clothes.
There are 3 ways to support Luke’s Closet
• Online donations can be made here.
• Send a donation directly to: Luke’s Closet, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, WI, 53562.
• Order from their wish list.
Every person who participates in Our Monthly Resolution makes their own decision about the level of contribution to make. While we suggest $20 per month, any donation is greatly appreciated. We are excited to provide an opportunity for people to work together and serve those in need. Please “like” and “join” Our Monthly Resolution Facebook page.
Stacie Prochaska
Arena
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.