Sophie Guthier: Nada Elmikashfi will represent the progressive values Madison claims to have

Dear Editor: Over a century of racial discrimination and segregation has left Wisconsin the worst place to raise a Black child in the country. Go back, and read that sentence again. And again.
On Aug. 11, voters will choose between sticking with the political status quo or electing a fighter who will give Madison’s working class a seat at the table. We need large-scale, rapid change to meet the urgent crises that we face. Nada Elmikashfi is the best candidate to represent the truly progressive values that Madison claims to have.
Our country is in an unprecedented time that has highlighted the disparities within Madison. So many people have had to face the fact that they’re not as liberal as they think they are. Even our mayor, the would-be liberal savior that we were promised, has yet to do right by Black people in our community.
Madison can be bold and be better, and there is no question in my mind that Nada Elmikashfi can lead admirably in the state Senate.
We don’t need another wealthy white politician representing us who only speaks up for marginalized communities when it’s convenient for herself.
Our community has never sent someone to the state Senate who was not a white man. The halls of power have been occupied by the wealthy and well-connected. If Black Lives Matter, that means electing Black leaders also matters.
Vote Nada Elmikashfi by Aug. 11.
Sophie Guthier
Madison
