Dear Editor: You can hardly turn on the news without seeing the aftermath of a shooting, whether it is Christchurch in New Zealand or Stoneman Douglasin Florida. As a high school student, the idea of a school shooting at my school truly concerns me. These feelings are due to the fact that 24 school shootings occurred in 2018 and 19,965 students were exposed to this violence. I am sure practically everyone can agree that the amount of lives that have been touched by these tragic events is absolutely unacceptable.
So, what can be done about the gun violence in this nation? While I feel that a complete ban on handguns and assault-style rifles would be too great a leap for the United States due to its constitutional heritage and legitimate rationale for private gun ownership, some common-sense gun reform action is needed. The nation has to enforce permit-to-purchase policies to make sure we know who is purchasing weapons and enforce laws to keep weapons out of the hands of people who have committed violent crimes or have certain mental disorders. Common-sense action also includes waiting periods and the elimination of gun show loopholes and online gun purchases. While these are moderate steps, I believe they are the building blocks for a safer world.
Skyler Wilson
Cottage Grove
