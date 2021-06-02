 Skip to main content
Skye Winspur: Ellenberg statement fails to explain real freedom

Dear Editor: With the Juneteenth holiday coming up fast, I was dismayed to see Jordan Ellenberg's statement that "math is the real world ... a triangle is as real as freedom." This may be true according to Neoplatonic philosophy, but this kind of reasoning completely fails to explain the struggles people actually encounter in the world. On Juneteenth 1865, enslaved African-Americans in Texas learned that, thanks to the successes of the Union Army, they were freed. They should not have been satisfied with a triangle or triangle-shaped cabbage patches.

Skye Winspur

Madison

