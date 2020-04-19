Skye Boughman: COVID-19 pandemic puts strain on recovery community

Dear EDitor: I thought we had come farther. I am a person in long-term recovery and the last 15 years of my life have been dedicated to ending the overdose epidemic, as a therapist, advocate and program manager. We were making progress. We had partners in every stakeholder group and every level of government, and then our epidemic was swallowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As our collective focus has shifted, my community is more at risk than we have ever been. People in recovery across this state are being forced to leave their sober living homes because they can’t pay and without a lease they are not protected by the eviction stay. People in recovery are being released from jails with no support or housing. Access to harm reduction, peer recovery support, medication for addiction treatment providers and substance use disorder treatment are more limited, as these systems figure out how to flatten the curve.
In the past two weeks, I have lost three people that I love to overdose. I am providing grief therapy to four families. I have comforted dozens of colleagues as they have lost the people that they work with to overdose. From the frontlines of the forgotten epidemic, I am ringing the alarm bells. We are not the only community that needs help and the community support that I have seen for people affected by COVID-19 warms my heart. We need your support too. Please don’t forget about the recovery community in these trying times. We need emergent housing assistance and recovery supports now.
Skye Boughman
Madison
