Skye Boughman: COVID-19 pandemic puts strain on recovery community

Dear EDitor: I thought we had come farther. I am a person in long-term recovery and the last 15 years of my life have been dedicated to ending the overdose epidemic, as a therapist, advocate and program manager. We were making progress. We had partners in every stakeholder group and every level of government, and then our epidemic was swallowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As our collective focus has shifted, my community is more at risk than we have ever been. People in recovery across this state are being forced to leave their sober living homes because they can’t pay and without a lease they are not protected by the eviction stay. People in recovery are being released from jails with no support or housing. Access to harm reduction, peer recovery support, medication for addiction treatment providers and substance use disorder treatment are more limited, as these systems figure out how to flatten the curve.