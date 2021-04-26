Skip Davis: Benefits of gun ownership outweigh negatives

Dear Editor: While it’s a right preserved by the First Amendment to have an uninformed or poorly researched opinion, it is a disservice to the public to only publish one side of that opinion.
Most things in life have pros and cons. In this case, the pros of Second Amendment rights far outweigh the negatives. For example, FBI statistics show that guns in the hands of good citizens prevent an estimated 2.5 million crimes per year.
The loss of innocent life is always horrific, but I’ll happily take my chances with the pro-gun populace.
Skip Davis
Crossville
