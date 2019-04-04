Dear Editor: This is where we citizens find ourselves: about to be trampled underfoot by an onrushing international pipeline — Enbridge — which is being “enabled” by the greased hands of governmental lobbyists and last-minute changes in the rules of the game. The stakes are enormous for all of us. The “impartial” referees — the judges who sit in the Supreme Court — are about to weigh in.
Now it appears that Enbridge faces another costly problem in our neighboring state of Minnesota. There it has gained approval for a $2.6 billion project to replace a corroded pipeline running from Alberta across northern Minnesota to its terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. (Oil from this terminal will apparently flow directly down through Dane County on its way to Chicago.) In Minnesota Enbridge has already spent over $11 million to lobby legislators, despite widespread pushback from Native Americans and conservation-minded activists in Minnesota.
And so, laying a pipeline is a costly business. A potential pipeline spill from Line 61 in Dane County would add significantly to the total. Does Enbridge have that kind of money? And does it even have insurance demanded in the current suit? It has not produced documents and so we don’t know. On March 26, our Supreme Court heard oral arguments in our own Waterloo case. A number of concerned citizens were there.
Sigurd Midelfort
Monona
