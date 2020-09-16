Sid Jacob: COVID-19 relief should include eviction moratorium

Dear Editor: After months of inaction during an unprecedented crisis, Senate Majority Leader McConnell introduced a new coronavirus relief bill worth $300 million, called the Delivering Immediate Relief to America’s Families, Schools and Small Businesses Act, which will be voted on this week in the Senate. While the bill includes liability protection for businesses and school vouchers, it doesn’t include a moratorium on convictions or provide rental assistance for already hurting Americans. This is more important now than ever as families are getting thrown to the street amid a worsening housing crisis. In fact, Wisconsin is experiencing 40 evictions per day according to Eviction Lab. This is unacceptable and I call on Sen. Johnson and Sen. Baldwin to include protections for renters in any next relief bill including a national moratorium on evictions. Any bill not including provisions like these is inadequate during these extraordinary times.
Sid Jacob
Madison
