Dear Editor: Industries that want to come to this state should know that our carefully preserved resources, which we've been fighting to preserve all this time, must be paid for. To set up in this state you pay us and follow our rules. Otherwise they don't deserve us.
Shirley Hugdahl
Cedarburg
