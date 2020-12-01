Shirley Horowitz: Thank you to principled Republicans for standing against voter disenfranchisement

Dear Editor: The aftermaths of the 2016 election and the current one show Republican use of the “Big Lie” in a manner similar to lies promoted in Germany before WWII, contesting the truth of measurable outcomes to ignore reality for political gain.
Few have shown spoken up to prevent a slide into fascism perpetrated by the Big Lie that beguiled Germany and allowed a demagogue to lead a country into a war with the world. That Big Lie — truth is not what we see and know, and fiction is truth — is the greatest danger we face.
I want to recognize integrity when I see it. Hats off to Sen. Mitt Romney for his quick verbal dismissal of lawsuits to disenfranchise voters, and to Rohn Bishop of the Fond Du Lac GOP, who acknowledged that there has been no fraud, that Republicans are trying to disenfranchise legal voters, and that the Biden transition needs to begin. How hard must that have been when his party has turned aside? We need people like him to step up and assert what the facts show to be true; only true patriots who counter the rhetoric of the Big Lie deserve to represent us.
In this Thanksgiving season, our thanks go to these few Republicans, and likewise to the many citizens who voted or who worked at the polls despite their fears of COVID, to doctors and nurses and all medical workers, who find it in their hearts to put themselves in danger to save others, even when their patients have voluntarily put themselves and others at risk.
Finally, a shoutout and thanks to judges and election decision makers who have stood up to pressure and threats, and given us the truth in order to preserve democracy.
Shirley Horowitz
Whitefish Bay
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!