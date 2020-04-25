Shirley Haidinger: Wisconsin's election was a travesty

Dear Editor: What happened in Wisconsin on April 7 was a travesty. Citizens were forced to make impossible choices that no one should be be expected to make in a democracy. Put your health at risk by voting or stay home and have your voice silenced. Poll workers faced the same difficult choice.

Wisconsin's Legislature and the state Supreme Court put Wisconsinites in this unconscionable position. They abdicated their sworn duty to keep citizens of the state safe and to ensure fair elections, all so conservatives would have a better chance of winning a state Supreme Court seat.

Had voters been allowed to submit their ballots until April 13, as had been ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Conley on April 2 but overturned by a 5-4 vote by the United States Supreme Court, there still might have been time to get those ballots delivered and counted. Up until the day before the election, clerks had been telling voters they would have an extra week to submit their votes, a promise retroactively rendered inaccurate by the Supreme Court.

Clerks and many volunteers worked diligently to get ballots to people who requested them. It's beyond sad that those efforts were wasted for political purposes. This should not have happened and should never happen again.

Shirley Haidinger