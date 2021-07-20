Shirley Clements: Wolf management advocate is foremost a hounder

Dear Editor: Laurie Groskopf of Lincoln County is interviewed for newspaper articles and radio programs. She playacts as simply a caring citizen on a mission for "proper management" of wolves using "truthful information" she prepares.
Groskopf is foremost a hounder. For years she has circulated disinformation to increase intolerance and wolf kill numbers. Her website resorts to sensationalism, scaremongering and sorry analysis.
Groskopf likes talking about wolves attacking her dog "without any provocation" in November 2018 and says, "It's been really really traumatic."
By choice and without ignorance, Groskopf traveled to Oneida County and freed her hound, near life's end, in a specific area the DNR warns dog hunters to avoid because of previous dog depredation by wolves.
There was provocation: Groskopf released her 11-year-old redbone in a wolf caution area and created confrontation, violence, death. For the second time Groskopf collected $2,500 for a dog killed by wolves. Again she uses her stories to achieve massive killing of wolves.
Groskopf is no victim. The victims are honest wildlife policies, hunting ethics, and dogs hunters say are pets that they treat as family.
Shirley Clements
Fond du Lac
