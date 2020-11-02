 Skip to main content
Shirley Clements: Republican legislators are threats to public health

Dear Editor: Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt briefly mentions COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths and tragedy but doesn't talk about how to reduce suffering (https://www.radioplusinfo.com/2020/09/24/9-25-20-state-representative-thiesfeldt-opposes-mask-mandate-extension/). Instead, he pettily politicizes, bitterly attacking Gov. Evers' attempts to handle the virus. Using dangerous and extreme language, Thiesfeldt's focus is making Evers look bad rather than relieving the miseries of this virus.

If all or most people wore masks in public, tens of thousands of American lives could be saved.

Evers mandated wearing masks in public. He follows truth, science, and public health recommendations. But Thiesfeldt insults such things. He ruins the effectiveness of mask-wearing in dealing with the virus. He doesn't encourage it. He shamefully gives Wisconsinites and law enforcement permission to slight a governor's mandate. He doesn't want maskless people "bothered" in public.

Thieseldt cannot broaden a mindset, crippled by hyper-partisanship.

And COVID-19 rages on.

We are all interconnected and the actions of even one individual can affect the lives of others in a deadly way. Individual freedom cannot apply to every situation. This is a time of crisis that requires everyone banding together — each person doing a part, big or small — working toward the containment of COVID-19. This is the solution.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman and state Sen. Dan Feyen also disrespect science and mask-wearing.

COVID-19 has been a test, a test of fitness to serve the public. Thiesfeldt has failed. Wisconsin Republican lawmakers have failed. They neglect their duty to protect people and so, like the virus, are threats to public health.

Shirley Clements

Fond du Lac

