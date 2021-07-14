Sherri Swartz: New coalition could rid us of Trumpism

Paul Fanlund's June 18 column correctly identifies the critical political divide in our nation at this moment.
It is not conservative vs. progressive, or Democrat vs. Republican, but those who have bowed down to the golden idol of Trumpism and those who have not. Although Trump-worshippers are still a numerical minority, they are highly motivated and focused on seizing control of all levels and branches of government and of the election process itself. Our usual political strategies barely allowed a reasonable, humane moderate to prevail over a scandal-ridden, pandemic-plagued, irrational narcissist in the obstacle course of the 2020 election. Once our democracy is gutted, we will have no say on any of the causes or values that have driven our past political choices. The stakes are too high to rely on our usual strategies and alliances in 2022.
Trumpism plays on many fears, which is why it is impervious to reason. For politicians, that means the fear of losing power. Republicans' fears are focused on the primaries. What if we were willing to form a coalition, across the usual ideological and party lines, to run, fund and vote for an anti-Trump moderate in the Republican primary? What if the road to Republican power led through that coalition instead of through the Trump-i-verse?
Sherri Swartz
Madison
