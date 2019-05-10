Dear Editor: In his column on the Dane County jail, Paul Fanlund quotes Sheriff Dave Mahoney on the need to "change the (public's) mindset." Unfortunately Mr. Fanlund then goes on to reinforce a mindset that sorely needs to change when he refers to people with mental illness as "the mentally ill" and describes them as "big-time public nuisances." As this column appeared on May 1, the beginning of Mental Health Month, it is all the more offensive. Granted, using people-first language takes up more characters than the language Mr. Fanlund chose to use, but is that too much of a cost to humanize individuals living with very serious illnesses? And if many of these individuals "have committed no real crime" why isn't Mr. Fanlund asking about why we aren't providing more appropriate treatment and support services for them? People with mental illnesses can and do recover and contribute to our community. But it is much harder for them to do so when they confront the continuing stigma that Mr. Fanlund's language perpetuates. The Capital Times can do better than that.
Sheldon Gross
Madison
