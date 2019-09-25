Dear Editor: Is it too much to expect our country’s president,cabinet members, Supreme Court justices and senators be incorruptible, qualified individuals of proven moral character?
If these 125 government positions were held by people committed to uphold our Constitution and do their job with integrity, it would be a great start to restoring some order to the daily chaos we’ve been forced to endure.
Elections have consequences; sitting out any election can no longer be an option. Citizens need to cast informed votes for a better tomorrow. The interview process for 2020 vacancies has begun; pay attention. While no candidate is perfect, choose the best among the choices and for the right reasons.
Sheila Virtue
Oregon
