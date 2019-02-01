Dear Editor: Jan. 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marked 74 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps.
At 8, I began to see the photographs and the grainy newsreels. I wasn’t sure what I was seeing, but I knew it was awful.
Those ghastly images lingered. Watching "Judgment at Nuremberg" and "Schindler's List," I thought of family members lost forever. Visiting the mass graves at Bergen-Belsen and the D.C. Holocaust Museum, I struggled to understand.
All of us carry the wounds of ancestral slaughter, slavery, and oppression. Time passes, burying them deeply. But, we never forget.
The slaughter in a Pittsburgh synagogue reaffirmed that lethal anti-Semitism persists. When the American Dream’s facade begins to crack, it reveals white supremacist nationalism churning beneath. Old wounds throb, warning that hate has escaped its cage. American communities of color and others are warned every day. American Jews have been warned anew.
We must not delude ourselves: Hate has emerged, its head high, and its weapons ready. It has the oxygen it requires: the blessings of the powerful. We must locate our better angels quickly, supporting only those leaders who speak to them. The threat is real. Awareness is the strongest defense.
Sheila Plotkin
Madison
