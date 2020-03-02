Sheila Cohen: We must defend Hmong people from Trump's draconian plan

Dear Editor: I am a former teacher of English as a second language in the Madison Metropolitan School District at the time Hmong refugees first entered the state of Wisconsin. Many of the children I taught had languished in Thai refugee camps for the first years of their lives. Their parents had gone through the ravages of the Vietnam War as allies of the United States, a participation that U.S. military officials referred to as a "Secret War." They came to this country with next to nothing. They were greeted by a new culture, a new language, and entirely different surroundings than they had known in their once peaceful Lao agrarian lives.
Despite the losses of family and cultural identity, the parents of the children I taught struggled to learn English, took menial jobs and made sure that their children were educated. Today, many of those children have graduated college and entered professions. They have been upstanding citizens and valuable contributors to our country.
It is unimaginable that the Trump administration is now considering deporting anyone in the Hmong community after what they've been through as our allies and friends.
It is important that the people of this country defend the Hmong people against this draconian plan.
Sheila Cohen
Madison
