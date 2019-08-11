Dear Editor: Recently, a bicyclist struck and killed by a collision with a motorist has brought renewed discussion of road safety. These debates often feature motorists complaining that cyclists simply don’t follow the rules of the road — callously suggesting that when cyclists are murdered, it’s of their own fault.
Last summer, I picked up a bicycle after roughly 15 years. The experience has been eye-opening. Not only have I experienced Madison from a different perspective, I’ve also had my fair share of run-ins with cars.
I believe that most people behind the wheel of a car have never really cycled on the road. They don’t understand how intimidating it is, how much more vulnerable you are, or the aggressive, inattentive things that car drivers do that they gleefully get away with.
I have been taunted, brake checked, sideswiped, and screamed at. I have had drivers on their phones, eating cheeseburgers, and veering into the bike lane like it’s a bonus lane.
But if you’ve never rode a bike in traffic but you drive a car, I would suggest that you don’t perhaps fully appreciate the situation a cyclist finds themselves in.
Some cite a “shared responsibility” for bikers and motorists, but what they really mean is that it is an equal responsibility. It is not. In a collision, cars always win. And pedestrians and cyclists are injured or die.
We already treat pedestrians with this awareness. Sure, it’s annoying when a pedestrian crosses at the wrong time. But we understand that we don’t have the right to run people off the road or risk lives with 3,000 pounds of steel barreling toward them.
Look, I love my car. I actually enjoy driving, so this isn’t an anti-car culture war. Rather, it’s an acknowledgement of the fundamentals of physics.
Shawn Matson
Madison
