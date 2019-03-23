Dear Editor: “LET THE YOUTH BE HEARD!”
This was the first chant I heard upon joining a thousand high school students outside Madison East High School at the Youth Strike for Climate Justice March 15. As a 31-year-old educator (and father of an 11-month-old), I was one of the eldest demonstrators in attendance. I was thrilled to participate as an adult ally. I left the strike impressed with how the student leaders facilitated the event. I left energized to act on their behalf to address not only climate change but also the lack of youth representation at the political table.
Using a lens of equity, it’s clear that youth have been among the most marginalized demographic groups in our nation’s history. In Wisconsin there are youth development and civic engagement-oriented nonprofits and school-based programs supporting youth leadership development in meaningful ways. But are Wisconsin’s public institutions doing enough to offer formal leadership positions and experiences for the future leaders of our state?
There are dozens of committees and commissions across Wisconsin that purport to be FOR youth. But if they lack student representation and are not also BY youth, they will fail to adequately reflect the inherent wisdom and resourcefulness that young people are so eager to apply in addressing the complex social issues of the present and future. The Madison Metropolitan School District, like many others across the state, allows one non-voting student representative to “advise” the board. There is no youth representation on Madison’s City Council. None of the Madison mayoral debates have focused on youth issues.
Climate change is already a crisis. Scientists, as well as student leaders in Madison, have made that abundantly clear. If we don’t reform our political institutions to make them more representative of youth, we may have another crisis on our hands.
Shawn Koval
Mount Horeb
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.